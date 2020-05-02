Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 111,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $55,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE WST opened at $191.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $201.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

