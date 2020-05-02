Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 304,198 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $47,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

