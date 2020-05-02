Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 58,153 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Atmos Energy worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

