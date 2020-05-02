Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 99,710 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 99,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Insulet worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,953 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $84.49 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

