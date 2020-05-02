Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Qorvo worth $55,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

