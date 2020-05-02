Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Alliant Energy worth $57,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

