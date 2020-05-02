Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.24 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,891 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Discover Financial Services worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

