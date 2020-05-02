Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.15 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Omnicom Group worth $49,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

