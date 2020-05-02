Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.36 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Nucor worth $49,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

