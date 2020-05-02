Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $50,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $185.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

