Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.20 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 157.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $53,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

