Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

