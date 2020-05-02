Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 696.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $55,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

