Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.27 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $56,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 105.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,124 shares of company stock worth $6,011,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

