Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.36 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $56,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after buying an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $334,637,000 after buying an additional 1,061,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $308,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.