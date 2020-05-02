Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.34 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tiffany & Co. worth $57,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

