Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.28 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Conagra Brands worth $58,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

