Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.04 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Nasdaq worth $60,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

