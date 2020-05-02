Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.33 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $60,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,148,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $217.28 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

