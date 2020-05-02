Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,938 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of SS&C Technologies worth $46,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC opened at $54.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.48.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

