Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Waters worth $49,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1,380.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $178.08 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

