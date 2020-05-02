Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $60,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock worth $7,857,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.