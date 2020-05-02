Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,509 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of M&T Bank worth $55,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,507,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in M&T Bank by 16.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

