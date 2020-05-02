Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 171,461 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.42% of Materialise worth $52,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

