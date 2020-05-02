Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 318,860 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Hologic worth $52,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.