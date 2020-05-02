Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 364,394 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Black Knight worth $58,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 115,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 69,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

