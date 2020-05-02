Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 564,678 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 9.18% of LendingClub worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

LendingClub stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $535.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.00 and a beta of 1.29. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.