Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 68,050 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $80.78 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

