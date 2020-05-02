Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,515 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Teleflex worth $55,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,671,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

