Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,486 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cooper Companies worth $54,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $312.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

