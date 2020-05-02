Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314,301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Crown worth $48,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

