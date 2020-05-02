Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of NVR worth $59,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $10,777,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 351.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,036.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,742.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,527.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 155.85 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,428. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.