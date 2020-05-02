Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $49,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,548,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

