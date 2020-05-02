Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,576,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,577,000.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

