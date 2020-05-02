Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.60.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

