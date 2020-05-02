Swing (SWING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Swing has a market cap of $185,951.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swing has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,559,220 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

