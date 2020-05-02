Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $2,729,553.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 152,770,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,760 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

