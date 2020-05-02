Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:SKT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

