TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

