TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $9.25 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

CGBD stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $451.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $257,382.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda Pace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TCG BDC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

