TenX (PAY) One Day Volume Hits $2.59 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bithumb and COSS. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $2.59 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02380382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00196017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,705,094 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, COSS, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Neraex, IDEX, BitBay, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Huobi, BigONE, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

