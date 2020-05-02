The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NCTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,781. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get The9 alerts:

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.