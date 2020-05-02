THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Reaches $121.33 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, WazirX, DDEX and Fatbtc. THETA has a total market cap of $121.33 million and $11.45 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Coinbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

