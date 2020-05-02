TOP (TOP) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, TOP has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $69,586.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

