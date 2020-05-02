TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

TopBuild stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

