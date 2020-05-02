Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Down 43.1% This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $498,645.41 and $2,643.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00396553 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001088 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006146 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

