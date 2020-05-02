Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 47.72%.

RIG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 34,932,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,872,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.