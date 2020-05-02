TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 323,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Dean General purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,390.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,234.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

