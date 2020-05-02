Tripio Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $1.38 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

