Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Short Interest Update

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

